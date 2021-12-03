E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Perfectly Preppy Fashion Evolution of Charlotte York on Sex and the City

Ahead of And Just Like That's Dec. 9 premiere on HBO Max, let's take a closer look at the style of the legendary Upper East Side socialite, Charlotte York.

She is perfectly lovely in every way.

Pour yourself a chilled glass of expensive white wine, because it's time to look back at Charlotte York's Upper East Side–inspired fashion. Everyone's favorite preppy Uptown girl played by Kristin Davis is picking up her dry cleaning and getting ready for the highly–anticipated And Just Like That, which premieres on HBO on Dec. 9.

Sex and the City's original six-season run gave plenty of memorable moments where Charlotte wore pressed and neatly tailored all-American classics that were forever fashionable. A sensible socialite like her would only be caught at girls' lunch in designer labels like Ralph Lauren, Chanel and the 1990s designer dujour, Burberry. And a splash of pink always elevated the moment—even if just out for a run through Central Park.

How could we forget the favorite looks of a rose–colored power suit accessorized with a matching Dior bag while shopping on Fifth Avenue with Carrie. And, of course, the ultimate Charlotte moment when she wore the Elizabeth Taylor dress with black sunglasses after suffering a personal tragedy. Charlotte drew strength from a style icon and stepped out to make her own self a fashion icon in television history.

Channel your ultimate feminine side and relive her elegant wardrobe full of classic silhouettes and timeless beauty. Here is photo tribute to the Park Avenue princess in all of her glamourous glory.

 

 

New Line Cinema/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
She's Red-y

While the other gals opted for lots of prints on holiday in Abu Dhabi, Charlotte kept her ensomble simple but jazzed up her usual pink to a sizzling red hue.

New Line Cinema/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Fine Lines

Charlotte didn't leave home without her trusty sun hat and peplum frock.

 

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock
The White Stuff

In the first Sex and the City film, she combined two of her signature effects: preppy polka dots and a fresh white hue.

HBO
Hat Hair

Looking effortlessly summery, Charlotte tops her sunny yellow blouse with a stylish straw hat.

New Line Cinema/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Rosey Outlook

To accent her tiny waist, Charlotte often opted for peplum styles such as this ultra-feminine number.

Brian Ach/WireImage
Spot-On

Just before going into labor, Charlotte (with Big) dressed her baby bump with a classic polka-dot frock and pink (of course!) coat.

 

Lam/Retna USA via ZUMA Wire
Going Green

The brunette beauty wore emerald from head-to-toe adding girlie flair in the form of ruffles.

 

HBO
Summer White

We bet Charlotte would never wear white after Labor Day! A strict fashion rule follower, she donned this flawless tennis ensemble during the summer in the Hamptons.

HBO
Mad About Plaid

She stayed conservative and cool in this strapless frock while shopping.

HBO
Second Time's the Charm

Char weds her own prince Harry in this pretty white silk Badgley Mischka wedding gown.

 

HBO
Diehard Romantic

Charlotte rocks this floral Oscar de la Renta dress to a wedding in the Hamptons.

Getty Images
Wanderlust

In season three, Charlotte flees NYC in this Tahari ombre dress with a Burberry luggage set in tow to join the girls in Los Angeles for some fun in the sun.

HBO
Pink Lady

Though she's not yet a member of the ladies-who-lunch set, Charlotte gets a head start with this retro pink and white tweed skirt suit, which even comes with a matching purse!

Getty Images
The Uptown Girl Downtown

This embellished black suit elegantly telegraphs her downtown style and uptown class.

