The Perfectly Preppy Fashion Evolution of Charlotte York on Sex and the City

She is perfectly lovely in every way.

Pour yourself a chilled glass of expensive white wine, because it's time to look back at Charlotte York's Upper East Side–inspired fashion. Everyone's favorite preppy Uptown girl played by Kristin Davis is picking up her dry cleaning and getting ready for the highly–anticipated And Just Like That, which premieres on HBO on Dec. 9.

Sex and the City's original six-season run gave plenty of memorable moments where Charlotte wore pressed and neatly tailored all-American classics that were forever fashionable. A sensible socialite like her would only be caught at girls' lunch in designer labels like Ralph Lauren, Chanel and the 1990s designer dujour, Burberry. And a splash of pink always elevated the moment—even if just out for a run through Central Park.

How could we forget the favorite looks of a rose–colored power suit accessorized with a matching Dior bag while shopping on Fifth Avenue with Carrie. And, of course, the ultimate Charlotte moment when she wore the Elizabeth Taylor dress with black sunglasses after suffering a personal tragedy. Charlotte drew strength from a style icon and stepped out to make her own self a fashion icon in television history.