How to Watch the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on TV and Online

We're inching closer and closer to showtime!
Pop culture's biggest night is almost here and we've got your complete guide to the 2021 People's Choice Awards, including how to watch and what to expect.
Time to grab some popcorn or treat yourself with some Postmates because the 2021 PCAs brings together the best and brightest in film, television, sports, social media and so much more for one night only. And remember, the People's Choice Awards is the only award show completed voted on by the fans.
As viewers may remember, last year's star-studded ceremony was hosted by Demi Lovato with iconic appearances and speeches from Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry, Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish and many more.
And this year's PCAs promises to be just as celebrity-filled as ever.
For all the details on the 2021 People's Choice Awards telecast, including who'll be making us laugh uncontrollably as the master of ceremonies, here's everything you need to know before showtime this Tuesday, Dec. 7.
When are the PCAs and what time do they start?
This year, the PCAs will air on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m.
Live from E!: The 2021 People's Choice Awards will kick off the night with a red carpet special at 7 p.m. on E!. As part of E!'s second screen live coverage, our Live From E! Stream digital show returns on @enews Twitter, YouTube, eonline.com and the E! News app Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
How do you watch the People's Choice Awards?
This year's award ceremony will air on both E! and NBC as well as streaming services that offer access to the live channels, including Hulu+, Paramount+ and YouTube TV. If you miss Tuesday night's ceremony, watch the full show the next day on the E! app or online at NBC.com. It will also re-air Wednesday morning, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. on E!.
Who is hosting the People's Choice Awards?
Kenan Thompson without a doubt will bring the funny as the host of the 2021 People's Choice Awards. The actor and comedian is also nominated this year for The Comedy TV Star and The Male TV Star for his work on Saturday Night Live.
"I can't believe I get to host the PCAs! I'm beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for SNL. Good times indeed!," the Emmy-nominated Kenan star said. "Congrats to all the nominees—we already won!!"
Where are the PCAs held?
The People's Choice Awards will be held from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
Who are this year's nominees?
The list of nominees for the 2021 People's Choice Awards is as impressive as it is extensive (you can see the full list here). Justin Bieber leads the pack with ten nominations, followed closely by Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X. Marvel's Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh earned six nominations and NBC's This Is Us and Marvel's Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina scored five nominations.
Who are the Icon Award recipients?
Halley Berry will be honored with the Icon of 2021 Award and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will accept the People's Champion Award. Kim Kardashian will take the stage to receive the Fashion Icon Award and Christina Aguilera will be honored with the PCAs first-ever Music Icon Award.
Who is performing?
In addition to winning an Icon Award, Aguilera will perform a medley of her biggest songs culminating in music from her highly-anticipated new Spanish-language album. Blake Shelton will also treat fans to a performance.
Scroll through the photo gallery below to relive last year's star-studded PCAs before the 2021 telecast this Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC!