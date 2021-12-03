How to Watch the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on TV and Online

Watch : Kenan Thompson to Host 2021 People's Choice Awards

We're inching closer and closer to showtime!

Pop culture's biggest night is almost here and we've got your complete guide to the 2021 People's Choice Awards, including how to watch and what to expect.

Time to grab some popcorn or treat yourself with some Postmates because the 2021 PCAs brings together the best and brightest in film, television, sports, social media and so much more for one night only. And remember, the People's Choice Awards is the only award show completed voted on by the fans.

As viewers may remember, last year's star-studded ceremony was hosted by Demi Lovato with iconic appearances and speeches from Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry, Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish and many more.

And this year's PCAs promises to be just as celebrity-filled as ever.

For all the details on the 2021 People's Choice Awards telecast, including who'll be making us laugh uncontrollably as the master of ceremonies, here's everything you need to know before showtime this Tuesday, Dec. 7.