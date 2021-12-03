LILHUDDY Shares Look Inside the Making of The Teenage Heartbreak Experience

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
LILHUDDY has something big up his sleeves.
While some fans may know the 19-year-old Hype House co-founder as one of the biggest TikTok stars online, the California resident (whose real name is Chase Hudson) has earned the title of rock star thanks to his debut album Teenage Heartbreak.
This weekend, LILHUDDY will team up with Moment House for a worldwide digital performance titled The Teenage Heartbreak Experience. The unique concert, available to stream online, will allow both old and new fans to see the artist in a whole new way.
"I wanted to give people a virtual concert experience that wasn't just all shot in one place," he exclusively shared with E! News. "I wanted to buy out a studio where I could build a bunch of sets and capture all the different tastes and flavors that you can get from my album within those different spots."
While LILHUDDY and his team were able to film the performance in one day, the project took weeks of planning and is more than just music.
"I hope each person that watches takes away something," he explained. "We have some unreleased studio footage that we shot. We have a bunch of interview footage, which leads into one song from another. I think people are going to take lots of my relationship advice as well."
LILHUDDY was previously linked to fellow TikTok star Charli D'Amelio. The exes-turned-friends most recently celebrated Halloween together with an assortment of must-see costumes.
Before anyone makes assumptions that LILHUDDY is just another TikTok star trying to move into the music space, he wants to remind fans that multiple artists have started online.
"As much as people think that starting out on social media is a bad rep, it's really not," he shared. "If you think I'm super weird for making music, I understand that and you can continue playing whatever it is that you enjoy."
But with 11.9 million followers on Instagram and another 32 million on TikTok, LILHUDDY may just be getting started.
"If this has all kind of happened in one year, I can't imagine what's going to happen by the time I'm 22 or 21," he said. "Time feels so endless at this young age and I've got years and years of hard work and dedication ahead of me and I can't wait for all of them."
Keep scrolling for more previews of The Teenage Heartbreak Experience before it premieres Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. PST in North America.