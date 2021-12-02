E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Women of the Movement First Look Sheds Light on Emmett Till's Mother's Story

Emmett Till’s mother’s story is being brought to life by Jay-Z, Will Smith and Gina Prince-Bythewood. Get a first look at the TV adaptation of the civil right activist’s journey for justice.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 02, 2021 10:27 PMTags
TVWill SmithABCJay Z
Watch: 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

Say his name.

"His name is Emmett Till. I want people to know he is good boy," says mother and civil rights activist Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Tony winner Adrienne Warren) in a first look clip for ABC's new drama Women of the Movement.

The six-episode historical drama, which will premiere on Jan. 6, is based on Mamie's real-life journey, in which she sought justice for her son Emmett (Cedric Joe). For those unfamiliar with the facts of the crime, Emmett was murdered in Mississippi on August 28, 1955 after allegedly offending a white grocery store cashier, named Carolyn Bryant. He was only 14.

Glynn Turman, who plays Mose Wright in the upcoming series, points out in the clip that this will tell the story of a boy who was "the Trayvon Martin of the 50s."

Unwilling to let Emmett's murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain in front of the world, which helped ignite the civil rights movement. In the new footage, Mamie is seen inspiring a crowded church, noting, "The death of my son has shown me that whatever happens to any of us had better be the business of all of us."

photos
Winter TV Premiere Dates

Executive producers Jay-Z, Will Smith, Love and Basketball director Gina Prince-Bythewood have brought this show to life thanks to the book it's based on, Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson.

 

 

Trending Stories

1

Kaley Cuoco Reflects on Difficult Birthday Following Karl Cook Split

2

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi Pics of Her Leaving Public Bathroom

3

Every Celeb Who Got in Formation for Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign

For a first look at this eye-opening new series, watch the teaser above.

 

ABC/Eli Joshua Ade

Be sure to tune in ABC on when Women of the Movement airs on Jan. 6, 2022.

Trending Stories

1

Kaley Cuoco Reflects on Difficult Birthday Following Karl Cook Split

2

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi Pics of Her Leaving Public Bathroom

3

Every Celeb Who Got in Formation for Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign

4
Exclusive

The White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario Is Engaged to Andrew Form

5

How to Watch NBC's Annie Live!

Latest News

Exclusive

RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Dishes on New Romance in Miami

Update!

Suspect Arrested After Clarence Avant's Wife Jacqueline Shot & Killed

Exclusive

Porsha Williams Talks Simon Guobadia Wedding & Who Might Be Invited

Women of the Movement First Look at Emmett Till's Mom's Story

Demi Lovato Is Changing Their "California Sober Ways"

Christy Giles’ Friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Dead at 26

Exclusive

The White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario Is Engaged to Andrew Form