Late Model Christy Giles’ Friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Dead at 26

About two weeks after the death of model Christy Giles, her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola also passed away.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, a spokesperson for the LA County Coroner's Office told E! News that they have confirmed Hilda's death. She died on Nov. 24 at age 26, according to the LA County Coroner's online database.
Her manner and cause of death have been deferred pending additional investigation, with the spokesperson saying the examination is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Her passing comes about a week after her father, Luis Cabrales Rivera, 49, told The Sun that she was declared brain dead. "My girl was diagnosed brain dead yesterday [Nov. 26]," he said. "We were already expecting it to be bad news and we're trying to take it with a lot of strength."
He added, "I asked God to return Hilda to me in 100% good health but if she was going to be left impaired it is better for her to leave and go by His side."
Her family, who traveled to the United States from Mexico to be by her side, also shared that her organs will be donated.
"We're all devastated but grateful that God let us have her with us for almost 27 years and allowed us to come here and say goodbye to her," Rivera continued. "I'm grateful that with her last breath she will be able to give life to others and that she will live on in the heart, eyes, lungs, of someone else."
The 26-year-old graduate had moved to Los Angeles in July after taking a job as an interior designer.
On the evening of Nov. 13, Cabrales-Arzola was dropped off at a Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in West Los Angeles after she was found alive following a night out with friends. Two hours earlier, Giles, 24, was discovered at a different hospital, the Southern California Hospital in Culver City, Calif., and pronounced dead.
The Los Angeles Police Department previously told E! News they were not able to confirm whether they suspect foul play. However, law enforcement stated, "Detectives are investigating the incident as an undetermined death and it is an ongoing investigation."
LAPD had no updates on the case as of Dec. 2.
According to ABC7, Cabrales-Arzola was on life support on Nov. 17. Her father told the outlet at the time, "I feel devastated. I cry every day."
That same day, Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, also spoke with the news station and stated that Cabrales-Arzola's "toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily."
Speaking with The Independent, Giles' mother Dusty Leslie Giles shared more insight into the final text messages her daughter sent Cabrales-Arzola around 5:48 a.m. on Nov. 13, saying they planned on taking an Uber home.
"My daughter texted Hilda ‘let's get out of here' with a big wide eyed emoji—like I am scared, we need to leave. Hilda agreed and said ‘I'm getting an Uber,'" Giles said. "We know that Hilda did order an Uber, we know that approximately 5-10 minutes later an Uber arrived."
She added, "The Uber waited. The Uber left."
A GoFundMe campaign, which lists Cilliers as its beneficiary, was created to fund funeral costs, as well as hire private investigators. It has received more than $130,000 in donations thus far.
In its description, the campaign claims that "Christy & her friend Hilda were allegedly drugged" and that "twelve hours later three men in an all black, masked in bandanas; with license plates removed, dropped Christy off on the sidewalk of a hospital."
"Christy was already lifeless and pronounced dead at the scene," it states. "Two hours later the same vehicle with two masked men dropped her friend, Hilda off at a different hospital. Hilda is currently in critical condition and fighting for her life."
On Nov. 15, Cilliers said he was "shattered" by his wife's death in an Instagram tribute.
"I can't believe you're gone. Taken from us. From me. How can this world be so cruel. How can people be so evil," he wrote. "You were the light of my sky. Guiding stars of my journey. The twinkle in my eye. The tongue in my ear. The moments we shared will forever be burned into my mind. But that's not enough. I want more memories with you. I would do anything to make more memories with you."