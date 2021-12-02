Gigi Hadid Spotted Arriving in Spain After Zayn Malik Family Dispute

Gigi Hadid is taking a siesta.
The 26-year-old model was photographed arriving at the Mallorca, Spain airport on Wednesday, Dec. 1. For her overseas plane ride, Gigi wore a cozy puffer coat, black sweatpants and a pair of Uggs. Her blonde hair was pulled up in a topknot and she went makeup free for the journey.
Gigi has been flying under the radar following the news of her split from Zayn Malik. She was last spotted out and about in New York City on Monday, Nov. 22.
The model and One Direction alum broke up this fall amid allegations that Zayn had gotten into a dispute with her mother, Yolanda Hadid. At the time, a rep for Gigi told E! News, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."
A source close to the Hadid family has since shared with E! News that the exes are "working out custody details" for their 14-month-old daughter.
"Gigi and Zayn are broken up, but intend to co-parent Khai in a peaceful and healthy environment," the insider said. "They are in contact over Khai and making decisions for her."
A separate source close to Gigi added that she and the singer "have been working on how they will continue to co-parent, but it's very tense right now."
"They do both want what's best for Khai and are trying to be civil," the source added.
According to the same source, Yolanda and Bella Hadid have been there for Gigi as she navigates her split from Zayn. "[Yolanda], Gigi and Bella have been staying together in NYC and have truly been supporting each other," the insider shared. "They have a great family support system and are glad they have each other to lean on."
Though the Hadids previously supported her relationship with the Brit, the source said, "The whole family wants Gigi to be done with Zayn for good. They have seen this behavior before and think it's unacceptable."
The source close to the Hadids echoed this sentiment, saying, "Everyone is sad that things got so ugly and took this turn. In every family there is drama and emotions run high, but they feel Zayn crossed a line and he needs to be accountable."
Following reports that Zayn got into an altercation with Yolanda, he issued a public statement to Twitter seemingly addressing the news. "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in," the One Direction alum wrote. "A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."
He continued, "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."
Additionally, Zayn separately told TMZ, which reported that he "struck" Yolanda, that he adamantly denies harming the Dutch model. In a police report obtained by E! News, he was charged with four counts of harassment for allegedly threatening Gigi and shoving Yolanda into a dresser, "causing mental anguish and physical pain." He pleaded no contest to each count.