Christina Aguilera's Most Inspiring Quotes on Music, Motherhood & Female Empowerment

Watch : Christina Aguilera's ICONIC Career Milestones

A game-changing trailblazer in our midst!

Christina Aguilera has always unapologetically followed to the beat of her own drummer. The Grammy winner's incredibly impressive music resume has been going strong for nearly three decades and shows no signs of stopping.

Whether she's singing about self-love in her inspirational hit "Beautiful" or preaching female empowerment in "Can't Hold Us Down," Xtina always uses her music and lyrics to send a message and move fans. Year after year, the Latin diva has given us iconic songs (hello, "Genie In A Bottle" and "Dirrty") and live performances that showcase the powerhouse's serious singing abilities.

So it's no secret why the incomparable Aguilera is being honored with—for the first time ever—the Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Beyond her piping vocal talents, Aguilera has always sung songs and fought for the underdogs of the world. She's a superstar who knows the power of speaking out and taking a stand for what's right.