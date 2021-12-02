See Johnny Galecki's Hilariously Sweet Tribute to "Worldwide Adored" Ex Kaley Cuoco

Watch : How to Get Kaley Cuoco's Fierce Red Carpet Look

What's a birthday wish without a cute nickname?

Johnny Galecki's birthday message to ex Kaley Cuoco proves they're closer than ever. "Happy belated 48th birthday to my / worldwide adored, Mooks. @kaleycuoco," the Big Bang Theory star wrote to his former co-star.

Next to the message was a close-up throwback picture of the pair. Not offended by the way her ex rounded her age up, the birthday girl responded in the comments with a series of laughing emojis.

Always the good sport, Kaley, who celebrated her birthday on Nov. 30, reposted the image to her stories with a caption that read, "He calls me Mooks."

The picture also had a "Can't Wait to Hug You," sticker floating by it.

Kaley, 36, and Johnny 46, starred alongside each other on the Big Bang Theory from 2007 until the show's end in 2019. The pair—who played lovers on screen—began their off-screen romance shortly after the show's production. Sadly, it ended two years later in 2009.