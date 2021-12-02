Is Little Mix Officially Splitting Up? Band Announces "Break" After 2022 Tour

There will be no more sad songs from Little Mix—for now.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards announced that they will be "taking a break from Little Mix" following the beloved band's upcoming tour to support their sixth studio album, Confetti.
In a statement shared to the British pop group's social media accounts, the trio said, "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix."
"It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects," the statement continued. "We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much."
However, this doesn't mean that Little Mix's glory days are numbered. As they assured fans, "We are not splitting up—Little Mix are here to stay."
"We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future," they explained. "We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more."
Calling each other "sisters," Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie concluded their statement by saying that "we'll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives."
"Little Mix is forever," they added. "See you on tour!"
News of the hiatus comes nearly a year after Little Mix transformed from a quartet to a trio when Jesy Nelson, who had been with the group since its inception in 2011 on U.K.'s The X Factor, announced her departure. Last December, Jesy cited her mental health as one of the main reasons for her exit and said she found "the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard."
"There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process," she said at the time. "So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I'm announcing I'm leaving Little Mix."
Confetti was Little Mix's last album to feature Jesy in the lineup. A compilation album, titled Between Us, was released last month.
Since Jesy's departure, both Leigh-Anne and Perrie have become mothers. Leigh-Anne welcomed twins with fiancé Andre Gray on Aug. 16, while Perrie gave birth to her first child with her longtime love, soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on Aug. 21.