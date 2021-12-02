Camila Coelho's Gift Guide Perfectly Blends Luxury and Practicality

We interviewed Camila because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own product lines. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If your gift-giving anxiety is starting to kick in now that we're in December, you're not alone!
Thankfully, Camila Coelho has the best gift ideas for the style mavens and beauty lovers on your list. From nourishing oils and lip glosses from her beauty line Elaluz to skincare tools and trendy accessories, you'll definitely want to keep these gifts for yourself!
To us, Camila's gift ideas are fool-proof, but she does have some pretty great advice for those of you who are just beginning your gift-giving journey.
"Find those special gifts that link luxury and practicality," Camila explained to E!. "I love thinking about what my loved ones could use in their everyday lives and finding a version of that that has a little extra something to it so they truly feel pampered by whatever they receive."
Although Camila has a bestselling Revolve collection, her own beauty line and is constantly serving up content that heavily influences our wardrobes, her favorite part of the holiday season is relatable.
"I love traveling back to Brazil for the holidays and spending time with my family - whether it's baking Brazilian recipes, making up dances for TikTok or just laying around on the couch all day," the beauty founder revealed. "It's a beautiful time to connect back to my roots and spend time in my home country and be with the people who know me better than anyone!"
For Camila's guide to securing a gift that your loved one will actually use, scroll below!
Elaluz Beauty Oil
"This is my go-to gift for just about everyone. This luxurious oil is 100% plant-based and is a dream to apply on the skin. It's super nourishing with a light scent - great for both the women and men in your life!"
The Sport Pack
"I love this Sport Pack from Béis! It's so chic and such a staple on the go piece, plus the neutral color options make it great for anyone!"
Heidi Silk Head Scarf
"I love a headscarf, whether it's a chic look with a blazer or an accessory with my bikini. This one from Frankies Bikinis has a versatile print and is just so cute!"
Stax Official Dad Hat
"You can never have too many chic ball caps. They instantly turn up a casual look into something that feels effortless, yet complete. My favorite is pairing with jeans and sporty heels!"
Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner
"This little machine is such a game changer. It cleans makeup brushes quickly but also dries them quickly. Such an overlooked, but necessary gift for anyone who gets glam on the regular."
Bian Stone Gua Sha Facial Tool
"Pairs perfectly with the Elaluz Beauty Oil, or any hydrating oil to sculpt and massage the face. Such a nice self-care ritual to gift someone!"
Courtside Matte Claw Hair Clip Set
"With claw clips back in full force, it's fun to have a handful of options to match any outfit or vibe. These are one of those on-trend things you just can't have too many of right now!"
Elaluz Oil-Infused Lip Gloss
"I'm obsessed with these glosses! They have a really beautiful high shine finish but are insanely nourishing on the lips. So perfect for cold weather months."
ManiMe - The Swoop
"I love nail art! These are such a fun gift to play with at home! And the design is perfection."
