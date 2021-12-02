Jennifer Aniston Honors "Place Filled With Angels" in St. Jude's Thanks and Giving Campaign

Jennifer Aniston can't stop and won't stop giving thanks to one special cause.
With the holiday season officially here, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is hoping shoppers across the country support the organization during its annual Thanks and Giving campaign.
This year, Luis Fonsi, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan and Sofia Vergara are just some of the familiar faces lending their support to the cause. And in behind-the-scenes footage exclusively obtained by E! News, Jennifer is sharing why this organization remains near and dear to her heart.
"Six years ago, I met sweet Kaylee, who kept a diary while she was battling cancer at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," she explained. "St. Jude is an incredible place of hope. It's basically a place to help these children and these equally brave family members who are going through something that no child or family should ever have to go through."
In December 2014, Kaylee developed headaches and was often tired. When tests revealed she suffered from a brain tumor, Kaylee's family turned to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for her care. Today, she is cancer-free, going to school and preparing to obtain her driver's permit.
"St. Jude is basically a place filled with angels and no family has to pay for treatment," Jennifer explained. "This is what your support means."
According to St. Jude National Outreach Director Marlo Thomas, every little bit of support can make a big difference for those who find themselves visiting one of the hospitals.
"It takes every single person–our retail partners' employees, their customers and our celebrity friends who help raise critical awareness and support—to ensure that our work at St. Jude won't stop until no child dies of cancer, no matter where they live," Marlo said in a press release. "It is absolutely incredible the depths of kindness and generosity that people show to our precious families at St. Jude. I am in awe of the dedication and passion that lives on through the commitment of our generous supporters."
As for Kaylee, she's grateful for her team of doctors and nurses who were by her side every step of the way. And yes, she's thrilled to have the support of Jennifer.
"I think it's so cool that Jennifer Aniston supports St. Jude," she said. "They saved my life."