Bella Hadid Reflects on "Complicated" Decision to Reteam With Victoria's Secret After Rebrand

Watch : Bella Hadid SLAYS in Sexy Bond Photos, Gushes Over Being an Aunt

It's no secret: Bella Hadid is working with a famous lingerie brand again.

On Dec. 2, it was announced that the 25-year-old model had reteamed with Victoria's Secret for the brand's VS Collective, "an unparalleled group of trailblazing partners who share a common goal to drive positive change," per its website.

She joins fellow celebs including Megan Rapinoe, Priyanka Chopra, Hailey Bieber, Naomi Osaka and more.

Speaking with Marie Claire, Bella shared that it had been "a few years" since she had worked with the company, but that she was drawn back because "a lot has changed" about the brand's practices to make its models feel more comfortable.

"What magnetized me to coming back was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria's Secret has changed so drastically," she told the outlet. "There was a type of way that, I think, a lot of us women who used to work with Victoria's Secret felt. And now, six of the seven [VS] board members are all female. And there's new photoshoot protocols that we have. So a lot has changed."