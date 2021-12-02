Why The Princess Switch's Vanessa Hudgens Would "Never" Want to Be Royal IRL

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Picks Her Prince Charming

A royal reign on-screen is good enough for Vanessa Hudgens.

The actress, who starred in all three installments of Netflix's The Princess Switch franchise, has gotten a fictional taste of the intricacies of being a Queen, Princess, and a Lady. However, just because the 32-year-old star has experience playing three different look-alike royal members—swapping spaces in the highest of places—doesn't mean it's something she thinks she would be able to truly handle in reality.

Admitting that she doesn't really "keep up with the royals," the actress recently told Glamour UK, "I would never want to be a royal. The idea of it, the chicness of it, it's cute, but, like, the reality... I'm just way too goofy. And I enjoy living my life to the fullest."

But there is one heartwarming advantage that Vanessa does appreciate about being in a position of power.

"The giving-back aspect of it," she added, "I think is really beautiful to be able to make such a significant change. And that's something that I try to incorporate into my everyday life and my legacy, just working with organizations."