Drake Introduces His "New Parents" After Meeting Couple Courtside at NBA Game

What a nice young man!

Drake made two new friends during a surprise but low-key appearance at the Oklahoma City Thunder's home game against the Houston Rockets game at the Paycom Center in OKC on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Drizzy sat courtside next to an older couple, who appeared to not know who he is. A video of the man and woman chatting with the rapper was posted on Twitter by Bleacher Report.

The rapper later shared on his Instagram Story a selfie of himself grinning while sitting with the couple, writing, "My new parents."

The man and woman's identities were not made public.

At one point, OKC's mascot, Rumble, came over to shake Drake's hand, after which the hip-hop star resumed his conversation with the couple.

The Rockets beat the Thunder 114-110. Drake was later filmed hugging and chatting with Oklahoma City player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who like the rapper, was born in Toronto.