We Have Selena Gomez to Thank for This Hilarious Roast of Steve Martin and Martin Short

What's it really like to be in the presence of comedic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short? Well, Selena Gomez can certainly fill you in.
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the singer took to TikTok to share with her 37.2 million followers her first day back on set for Only Murders in the Building. However, the "Rare" artist gave us more than behind-the-scenes content, as she offered up a little roast of her A-list co-stars.
"Day one -back with these dads," she wrote while filming herself, Martin and Steve waiting off-camera.
As for what the footage captured? A dry conversation about art collecting.
While Selena looks beyond bored with the art-centric chat, Steve responds, "Oh, that's really, really interesting. I started very, very young. And I used my eye to look at art."
As the clip continues, Selena pans back to herself, as she gives a look of, "kill me now." After playfully rolling her eyes, she turns the camera back to Steve, who adds, "I didn't know you used your eye. I thought you just kind of felt it and sensed it."
Looks like it was a long day at work for these three!
Martin jokes, "Well, that's just with a live model." Steve huffs and gives a tiny little shake of disapproval with her head.
Maybe the former Disney Channel star will have more fun on set when she gets more age-appropriate co-workers, like supermodel Cara Delevingne.
On Dec. 1, it was announced that Cara will be joining the cast for the new season of Only Murders in the Building. The Hulu hit show will have the model turned actress playing a new character named Alice, who the streamer says will be a posh person with inside knowledge about the art world.
Now, Selena don't find it so mysterious if your "dads" decide to get you back at some point during production.