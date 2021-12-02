We Have Selena Gomez to Thank for This Hilarious Roast of Steve Martin and Martin Short

Watch : Selena Gomez Claps Back at TikTok Critic After Drinking "Joke"

What's it really like to be in the presence of comedic legends Steve Martin and Martin Short? Well, Selena Gomez can certainly fill you in.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the singer took to TikTok to share with her 37.2 million followers her first day back on set for Only Murders in the Building. However, the "Rare" artist gave us more than behind-the-scenes content, as she offered up a little roast of her A-list co-stars.

"Day one -back with these dads," she wrote while filming herself, Martin and Steve waiting off-camera.

As for what the footage captured? A dry conversation about art collecting.

While Selena looks beyond bored with the art-centric chat, Steve responds, "Oh, that's really, really interesting. I started very, very young. And I used my eye to look at art."

As the clip continues, Selena pans back to herself, as she gives a look of, "kill me now." After playfully rolling her eyes, she turns the camera back to Steve, who adds, "I didn't know you used your eye. I thought you just kind of felt it and sensed it."