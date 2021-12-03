Jane Levy & Skylar Astin Share Their Hopes for Zoey's Future

Watch : Jane Levy Wants to Have a Beer With Catherine O'Hara

A New Year, a new Zoey's?

After premiering on NBC in Jan. 2020, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist was cancelled after two seasons before being picked up by the Roku Channel for festive feature-length holiday film Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, now streaming. Now, lead stars (and one of our favorite on-screen TV couples) Jane Levy and Skylar Astin exclusively revealed to E! News what's next in store for Zoey's.

"When we found out the show wasn't getting picked up, it was a shock," Levy admitted. "We were resurrected basically from the dead but we were only dead for a week. It was just really heartwarming to hear the reaction from the fans and the support from them, because without them, I don't think this would have happened."

Levy added, "For me, it feels like home in many ways."

Co-star Astin explained that he "just felt grateful" to be able to continue telling the story at the heart of Zoey's.