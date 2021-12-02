Cardi B Reacts After Being Named Playboy's First-Ever Creative Director in Residence

Cardi B was born to flex and get those checks!
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper announced that she has secured another bag and added a role at Playboy to her resume, serving as Creative Director in Residence. "Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director in Residence at @playboy," she tweeted on Dec. 2. "What a dream!!! Im getting the party started as the Founding Creative and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creative-led platform from @playboy. I'm so excited for everything that's to come."
In an official statement, the "Up" rapper added, "For as long as I can remember, I've felt connected to Playboy. It's truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I'm inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already—I can't wait!"
Playboy celebrated the new addition to the team with a tweet referencing one of the Grammy winner's biggest lines. "I run this s—t like cardio," read the message from the magazine's social media account. "Today is a Playboy milestone: we couldn't be more excited and honored to welcome our first ever Creative Director in Residence, the icon, @iamcardib."
Playboy—which ended its print publication two years ago—also shared the inspiration and idea behind CENTERFOLD, saying the online platform will serve as a home for the world's top creators to interact directly with their fans and expand their communities and commerce businesses.
Expected to roll out in the next few months, the message on the site continued, "CENTERFOLD builds upon our long history of passing the mic to the most revolutionary voices of our day. And true to our heritage, we will amplify their messages even further through digital covers, feature stories, interviews and, of course, striking and sensual pictorials. We will also arm our creators with access to content production, merchandise capabilities, blockchain integration and more."
Cardi's gig at Playboy comes on the heels of her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards in November and the release of her alcohol-infused whipped cream, Whipped Shots. The news also comes just three months after she and husband Offset welcomed their son in September.
Cardi's career is UP from here.