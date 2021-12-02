Tom Ford Details "Very Hard" Experience Becoming Single Parent After Husband Richard Buckley's Death

Watch : Why Tom Ford May Be Rethinking His Next Movie

Renowned fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford is sharing a glimpse into his life after the passing of his husband.

Ford's husband, fashion journalist and editor Richard Buckley, died on Sept. 19 "of natural causes after a prolonged illness," Ford's rep confirmed in a statement. He was 72.

Less than three months after his passing, Ford, 60, opened up in an interview with WSJ Magazine about how he's been adjusting to life after losing his partner of 35 years.

"It's been hard after 35 years, very hard," he told the outlet. "I keep thinking, 'Oh, God, I have to call Richard,' or I need to send him a note about this. And he's not here."

The loss has required Ford to take on some new responsibilities now that he's become the primary caretaker of their 9-year-old son, Jack, some of which he believes that he's "gotten pretty good at."

That includes an updated morning routine for both father and son.