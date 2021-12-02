Beloved Gossip Girl Star Shares the Story Behind Her Secret Reboot Return

Watch : "Gossip Girl": Happy Birthday Leighton Meester: E! News Rewind

Warning: If you haven't seen the latest episode of Gossip Girl, there are spoilers ahead!



For loyal Gossip Girl fans, there was no one quite like Blair Waldorf's right-hand woman: Dorota Kishlovsky.



Zuzanna Szadkowski, who played the lovable and fiercely loyal character of Blair's maid—and more importantly, trusted confidant—for all six seasons of the show's original run, exclusively tells E! News about seeing Dorota sprinkle her wisdom amongst Manhattan's young elite—almost a decade later—in the HBO Max spinoff's Dec. 2 episode.



"I was so excited to work on the show with this extraordinary cast," Zuzanna tells E! News of her reboot co-stars. "When [executive producer] Josh Safran asked me to come back, I jumped at it. I've missed Dorota a lot. It was very Gossip Girl to try to keep it a secret!"



Well, in true Gossip Girl fashion, a recent "blast" sent out to viewers—who signed up to receive special text messages from the queen of scandal herself during the beginning of this year's spinoff—sent fans buzzing since the voice narrating the text was unmistakably familiar.