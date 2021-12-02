Lily Collins Weighs In on Emily in Paris' Deep-Dish Pizza Comment

Watch : Lily Collins Reveals "Emily in Paris'" Age--And We're Confused

When it comes to Emily in Paris, Lily Collins doesn't expect only amour.

The Netflix hit, which the 32-year-old actress leads as American transplant Emily Cooper, has come under a variety of scrutiny since Cooper and her camera-shaped iPhone case arrived onto our screens in October 2020 with a colorful wardrobe and French translation app. While the show was a temporary antidote for viewers' desperate wanderlust amid the coronavirus pandemic, its main character really rubbed some—including a Chicago pizza chain—the wrong way.

In the first episode, Cooper quipped that a French colleague must have eaten Lou Malnati's deep-dish pizza after he likened the Chicago delicacy to a "quiche made of cement." Co-owner Marc Malnati fired back. "When Netflix' Emily in Paris writers chose to take a shot at Chicagoans and our pizza to try to get a laugh," he said in an Instagram post, "it felt heartless and not humorous in the midst of Covid-19." Others lambasted the character as arrogant, ignorant, unrealistic and lacking any effort to assimilate beyond the superficial. Even Collins seemed not quite in sync with her character when she guessed Cooper's age to be "22-ish" during an interview with British Vogue, an assessment that was almost immediately called into question online.

While Collins is receptive to the various criticisms—some of which has seemingly informed new elements of the show's more diverse second season—she also wasn't expecting it to ruffle so many feathers.