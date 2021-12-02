See Kim Kardashian Catch Daughter Chicago and Niece Dream Repairing a "Sick" Elf on the Shelf

E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Santa is always watching! 

Kim Kardashian hilariously questioned daughter Chicago West, 3, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5, after an Elf on the Shelf decoration was moved. 

"What's happening?" Kim asked in a Dec. 1 Instagram Story. 

Chicago responded that the elf was "sick," as Dream pointed out that it "fell down like four times." 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star noted, "I feel like you were in some of the decorations stuff. What do you think? Girls, you really can't be touching her." 

Dream, though, seems to have an answer for everything: "We weren't touching her," Rob Kardashian's daughter said. 

"She just got here?" Kim joked. 

"No, North touched her because she got sick," Dream replied. "She held her sleeve with the elf."

Kim knew what the girls were up to, saying, "So she never really touched her? Well girls, I don't think the elf needs to be in the doctor's office like this. We cannot touch these elves, guys." 

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Dream added, "We didn't touch it. It just fell down by itself." 

E!

And then Chicago pointed fingers at her younger brother, Psalm West, 2. "Psalmy touched it!" she said. 

Kim continued, "So we're just going to blame everyone else?" 

E!

Dream seconded Chicago's story: "Psalmy touched it and then it fell down." 

But leave it to North, 8, to come to the rescue! The fast-thinker started to sprinkle sugar on the poor elf. 

"It's magic," North cooed to her little sister and baby cousin. "Sprinkle it on it guys. It's going to die, it's sick. It's going to help it live. Don't touch it!" 

E!

All Kim could say was, "Ok, interesting." 

The hilarious Instagram Story has already gotten us into the holiday spirit! 

Check out more endearing Kardashian cousins moments below. 

