Machine Gun Kelly Once Accidentally Stabbed Himself Trying to Impress Megan Fox

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Machine Gun Kelly recalled the time he accidentally stabbed his hand with a knife near the beginning of his relationship with Megan Fox.

Talk about a bloody valentine.

During a Dec. 1 episode of The Tonight Show, Machine Gun Kelly recalled the time he bruised his coccyx and accidentally stabbed his hand near the beginning of his relationship with Megan Fox.

The first injury took place during a game of beer pong with Post Malone. Last year, the two faced off for an episode of "Celebrity World Pong League" and walked out in true Rocky style down a flight of stairs. Trying to play it cool, Machine Gun Kelly—née Colson Baker—rode down a staircase rail. Unfortunately, he didn't see the "giant spike" at the bottom and hurt his tailbone. 

"It was a bad night," Machine Gun Kelly recalled before describing how his evening continued to take a turn for the worse.

After winning the match, the "papercuts" musician headed home to hang out with Megan. While he was there, he received a knife from Travis Barker that had a new album engraving on it. With his eyes on Megan, he threw it up in the air and tried to catch it.

"I was like, 'Check this out. This is sick,'" he remembered. "I threw it up and it came and stuck in my hand."

After the actress left the next morning, Machine Gun Kelly made a call and was like, "'Yo, I need stitches real quick.'"

Watch the video to hear him tell the whole story—and don't try this at home, kids.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

