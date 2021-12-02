See Andy Cohen Reunite With Rehomed Dog Wacha in Sweet Selfie

Andy Cohen got some sweet kisses from an old friend.
The Watch What Happens Live host shared a selfie featuring his dog, Wacha during their latest reunion. "Got to see an old friend today," the 53-year-old captioned the sweet post. In the photo, Andy smiles for the camera as Wacha licks his cheek.
Fans were delighted to see the iconic duo back together after Wacha was rehomed in 2020. Porsha Williams from the Real Housewives of Atlanta wrote, "So cute." Another user got emotional writing, "Wait, I'm crying." While another pointed out that the pair did the same amount of aging, "You're both salt & pepper. Adorbs."
This isn't the first time the dynamic duo has reunited. In May, Andy gave fans a sweet update about his bestie. "Reunited with my buddy today," the Real Housewives executive producer wrote. "He's happy to be walking around his old haunts."
He added, "He's happy, he's healthy, he's pissing on everything in the neighborhood. God is good, Wacha's good, life is good."
In May 2020, Andy—who is father to 2-year-old Benjamin—shared the sad news that he had to find another home for Wacha due to some aggressive episodes.
"I've put off sharing this news as long as I could," he wrote next to a video of him and Wacha playing.
"As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I've been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted. After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha."
Andy shared that the pup, who he rescued, found a new permanent home with a family who was very familiar with him. The host added that his furry companion changed his life for the better.
"I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family," he wrote in part.
"When I think of him - let's be honest, when don't I think of him - it's with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other's lives exactly when we did, and that he's happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha."
Man's love for his best friend certainly lasts forever.