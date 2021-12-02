Here's Your First Look at Oxygen's Alex Murdaugh Family Murder Mystery TV Special

A fallen dynasty.

A new true crime special is untangling the complicated criminal web surrounding prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh as the deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul remain unsolved.

Premiering Sunday, Dec. 12 on Oxygen, Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power. will follow journalist Troy Roberts' hunt for answers in the still-unfolding story of the man currently charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report.

But as anyone who's been keeping up with the investigation knows, there's so much more to the story than what these charges reflect. To give you a better understanding, E! News is exclusively revealing the trailer for Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power.

The sneak peek takes us back to July 2015—a whopping six years before Alex's wife and son would be shot and killed—when 19-year-old Stephen Smith, a friend of Alex's older son Buster, was found dead in the middle of a country road.