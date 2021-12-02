Is This Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack’s Most Unappealing Renovation Yet? You Be the Judge…

Watch : $15 DIY Hula Hoop Shelves With HGTV Star Jasmine Roth

It's hip to flip houses in this neighborhood.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are taking over a whole new project on HGTV's Flip or Flop special, Takeover Flip, premiering Thursday, Dec 2.

In an exclusive E! sneak peak, the exes are in Los Angeles' Highland Park, a far cry away from the Orange County they know so well. For starters, their latest renovation—abandoned by its previous owner mid-flip—is missing a very important detail: a roof.

"They said it was a fixer upper," Tarek explains to a shook Christina, "but I didn't know half the house was gone."

"An investor bought it a few months ago, started the rehab, went to the city, got the permits, started the construction, ran out of money," he explains, "so we're here to take it over if we want."

But do they? After all, he says the three bedroom, three bathroom, 1,700-square-foot home has an asking price of $850,000, with a possible profit for 1.3 million—but the neighborhood seemingly doesn't match the bill. It's a big risk but could end up with an even bigger payout.