RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Shares the NSFW DM She Refuses to Respond To

Gizelle Bryant does enjoy getting called out...so long as it's by someone she respects.

The Real Housewives of Potomac fan favorite shared what she really thought of Nicki Minaj's blunt hosting style for the season six reunion during E!'s Down In The DMs.

"I appreciate Nicki for who and what she is," Gizelle explained. "She was able to talk to us from a woman to woman, which Andy Cohen can't do. And Black woman to Black woman, which you know Andy Cohen is white. We were able to have some different conversations. I loved every second of it."

Gizelle admitted that Nicki did "get into" her but the confrontation was welcomed. "I don't mind, because I like how people understand who I am," Gizelled added. "She came and she delivered. This reunion is epic."

The "Anaconda" singer originally landed the hosting gig thanks to her IG fandom of RHOP. But Gizelle prefers to keep her social media a little more private.