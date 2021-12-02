E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Shares the NSFW DM She Refuses to Respond To

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant dished on "creepy" dick pics, sliding into celeb DMs and what she really thinks of Nicki Minaj. Watch E!'s Down in the DMs clip.

Gizelle Bryant does enjoy getting called out...so long as it's by someone she respects. 

The Real Housewives of Potomac fan favorite shared what she really thought of Nicki Minaj's blunt hosting style for the season six reunion during E!'s Down In The DMs

"I appreciate Nicki for who and what she is," Gizelle explained. "She was able to talk to us from a woman to woman, which Andy Cohen can't do. And Black woman to Black woman, which you know Andy Cohen is white. We were able to have some different conversations. I loved every second of it." 

Gizelle admitted that Nicki did "get into" her but the confrontation was welcomed. "I don't mind, because I like how people understand who I am," Gizelled added. "She came and she delivered. This reunion is epic." 

The "Anaconda" singer originally landed the hosting gig thanks to her IG fandom of RHOP. But Gizelle prefers to keep her social media a little more private.  

"I probably have hundreds of DMs in my phone but there's certain ones or certain people that pop to the top because they keep DMing me," Gizelle said. "It varies from people watching the show and might not necessarily like Gizelle, and they'll send me hate mail. And it's like, 'Bitch, die' or 'Jump off a cliff' or 'You're horrible, you're disgusting, quit the show.' Those are actually funny." 

The mother of three also receives prayers from fans...and then some NSFW messages. 

"I get a lot of penises," Gizelle said with a laugh. "And I'm like, 'Can you just put it back in your pants?' I want to know, how many times has that worked for you gentlemen? Because I think it's creepy."

Her tip for men who want to show off their own, um, tip: "I never respond if someone sends me a picture of their penis. Ever." 

In fact, Gizelle doesn't rely on DMs to connect with potential suitors at all. "Do celebs slide into my DMs? Do I respond? No I do not. I'm lying, I respond!" Gizelle joked. "I just don't like it. I'm old-fashioned. I kind of just want to meet you at 7-11 and then we fall in love." 

Gizelle herself has actually slid into some surprising accounts' DMs, including a New York City bakery to check up on her cookie order and a politician to share her thoughts on discussing voting rights. 

Watch the hilarious video above to hear more about Gizelle's take on DMs. 

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Secrets Revealed airs Sunday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

