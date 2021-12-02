E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Proves She’s His Biggest Fan With Spotify Reveal

It’s that time of the year again! Yup, you guessed it: the season of the Spotify Wrapped reveal. And for Eminem, it’s no surprise who hails at the top of his listener list: his daughter, Hailie.

There's no one who stans Eminem quite like Hailie Jade.
 
The rapper's 25-year-old daughter, whose mom is Eminem's ex-wife, Kimberly Mathers, proved that she will always be one of his most loyal listeners when she posted her Spotify Wrapped 2021 results. (In case you aren't a Spotify user, towards the end of every year, the audio streaming service tallies up a user's top artists, songs and playlists from the past year and delivers the curated results for you to share).
 
And as Hailie proudly pointed out in her Dec. 1 TikTok, not only is her dad the most-listened-to artist sitting at the top of her charts, but she, in turn, reigns in the top 3 percent of Eminem's listeners overall. Talk about a father-daughter flex.
 
Since the two have remained notoriously private about their tight relationship, Hailie's cute clip gave fans all the feels in a matter of under ten seconds. "This makes me SO HAPPY," one fan wrote, while another added, "This is the cutest thing I've seen all week." A third commented, "We love a supportive family."

Meet the Next Generation of Celebrity Kids Who Model

Although the Grammy winner has rarely spoken on his daughter (outside of his music throughout the years), last year, the rapper boasted about his not-so-little one.

"She's doing good," he shared during a March 2020 appearance on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast. "She's made me proud for sure."
 
And there's no doubt about it that the family pride is mutual—as recently proven by the college graduate herself.

Keep scrolling to see how Hailie now that she's all grown up:

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

The rapper's eldest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, showcases her fit physique in a black bikini. 

Instagram
Staying Safe

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, Hailie takes to Instagram to encourage her followers to adhere by public health protocols. "...seriously it's so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now!" she writes. "the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"

Instagram
Music Lover

After attending the 2019 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, she shares on Instagram, "lolla, i love you but i'm feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again."

Instagram
Arianator

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. Hailie channels her inner Ariana Grande with this Halloween look. 

Instagram
New York Minute

Hailie hits the streets of the Big Apple looking effortlessly chic. 

Instagram
Red Lipstick Lady

Hailie, 25, flashes her pearly whites for the camera in a snapshot shared to her Instagram in November 2018. 

Instagram
Ooh La La

The social media star flashes a little skin in a cutout bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. 

Instagram
Fashionista

Like father, like daughter! Hailie is a spitting image of Eminem with this stone cold fierce pose. 

Instagram
Young and in Love

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captions this sweet photo from 2016. 

Instagram
Model Behavior

There's no denying the camera totally loves Hailie! 

Instagram
Puppy Perfection

Hailie teases on social media alongside this photo, "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day." 

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

Hailie captions this February 2019 social media snap, "new selfie, who dis?"

Instagram
Aloha

In March 2019, the social media star takes a trip to Hawaii, where she poses in a yellow bikini.

Instagram
Chasing Waterfalls

"sorry TLC but i've been chasing waterfalls," Hailie writes alongside this vacation pic.

Instagram
Sunday Funday

"currently cuddled up with my pups on the couch," Hailie tells her followers in April 2019. "what's your favorite way to spend sunday?"

