E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Justin Theroux’s Sweet Shout-Out to Ex Jennifer Aniston Will Make You Swoon

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston are still there for each other. See the swoon-worthy shout out the Zoolander actor gave his ex-wife and her haircare line.

By Tionah Lee Dec 02, 2021 3:06 PMTags
Jennifer AnistonJustin TherouxCelebrities
Watch: Justin Theroux Breaks Silence on Split From Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux is proving that Jennifer Aniston still has his back.

The Leftovers star gave his ex-wife a friendly shout-out and her haircare products a positive review on his Instagram stories, Dec. 1. "Thank you b. & @lolavie," he wrote over a picture of him holding the perfecting leave-in from Jennifer's LolaVie beauty line, noting the product "works."

Despite calling it quits in 2018, Jennifer and Justin have constantly proved that they are there for each other. In Sept. the Friends actress paid a special tribute to her former leading man and his furry best friend with a special post on his Instagram stories.  

"Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people," she captioned a cute snap of the actor alongside his beloved dog, Kuma. "They helped save 60 dogs at @austinpetsalive yesterday."

The love didn't stop there as Justin shared Jen's image on his stories with the sweet comment, "Thank you Jen! [red-heart emoji]."

photos
Look Back Over Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends

In August, Jennifer turned up the heat with her post in honor of Justin's 50th birthday. The first picture showed her ex looking dapper in a suit, along with the caption "happy birthday JT." In the next picture—which saw the Zoolander actor posing shirtless for the camera—Jen added, "Truly one of a kind."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for DGA

Jennifer, 52, and Justin, 50, ended their marriage in 2018, after less than three years. In April, Justin got candid about the pair's post-marriage friendship. "Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other," he told Esquire.

"I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She's a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi Pics of Her Leaving Public Bathroom

2

Tyra Banks and ANTM Allegedly Paid Contestants $40 a Day

3

Every Celeb Who Got in Formation for Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign

4

See Demi Moore’s Latest Red Carpet Look at the 2021 Fashion Awards

5
Update!

Adam Levine Debuts Must-See Rose Face Tattoo

Latest News

Cardi B Makes History With Her Latest Gig At Playboy

Tom Ford Calls Solo Parenting "A Challenge" After Husband's Death

Scott Disick Shares Adorable Photo of Son Reign After He Loses a Tooth

Exclusive

Beloved Gossip Girl Star Dishes on Her Reboot Return

Exclusive

Here's Your First Look at Murdaugh Family Murder Mystery TV Special

Exclusive

Author Says BTK “Wanted to Test” Her in Confession of a Serial Killer

Lily Collins Weighs In on Emily in Paris' Deep-Dish Pizza Quip