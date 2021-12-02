Justin Theroux’s Sweet Shout-Out to Ex Jennifer Aniston Will Make You Swoon

Watch : Justin Theroux Breaks Silence on Split From Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux is proving that Jennifer Aniston still has his back.

The Leftovers star gave his ex-wife a friendly shout-out and her haircare products a positive review on his Instagram stories, Dec. 1. "Thank you b. & @lolavie," he wrote over a picture of him holding the perfecting leave-in from Jennifer's LolaVie beauty line, noting the product "works."

Despite calling it quits in 2018, Jennifer and Justin have constantly proved that they are there for each other. In Sept. the Friends actress paid a special tribute to her former leading man and his furry best friend with a special post on his Instagram stories.

"Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people," she captioned a cute snap of the actor alongside his beloved dog, Kuma. "They helped save 60 dogs at @austinpetsalive yesterday."

The love didn't stop there as Justin shared Jen's image on his stories with the sweet comment, "Thank you Jen! [red-heart emoji]."