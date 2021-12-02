Beasts of the Southern Wild Child Star Jonshel Alexander Dead at 22

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

An "absolute one-of-a-kind" former child actress had died too soon.

Jonshel Alexander, who made her acting debut in the critically acclaimed 2012 drama, Beasts of the Southern Wild, has died. Jonshel and an unnamed man were reportedly shot inside a vehicle in New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 27, according to the Associated Press (via NBC News). Per the report, citing police, the former child star was pronounced dead at the scene while the man drove to a hospital. Jonshel was 22 years old.

Nearly a decade earlier, the New Orleans native was cast as Joy Strong in the Louisiana-set movie. Jonshel was around 12 years old at the time.

On Dec. 1, Quvenzhané Wallis, who starred in the lead role, Hushpuppy, honored her former co-star with a tribute on social media. "When were filming we were always together and i wish i could go back in time so i can see you again," she tweeted. "I love you. you will be missed by so many. #jonshel #gonetoosoon #prayersgoingup."