Irina Shayk Proudly Supports Ex Bradley Cooper at His Nightmare Alley Movie Premiere

Bradley Cooper has a picture-perfect support system in Irina Shayk.
The 35-year-old model attended the New York City movie premiere of Bradley's latest flick, Nightmare Alley, on Wednesday, Dec. 1. For the occasion, Irina turned heads with her ensemble, which included a black pinstripe suit, paired with a show-stopping strappy leather bodysuit underneath. For his part, the 46-year-old actor rocked a classic black tuxedo with a white-button down and black tie.
In his latest psychological-thriller flick, Bradley stars as Stanton Carlisle, a mentalist who fools people into believing that he can read minds. The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn.
As for how Bradley felt having Irina present for the milestone, he told Entertainment Tonight that "it's very special."
Seeing the two exes show each other such monumental support would come as no surprise since the pair—who broke up in 2019 after four years together—have maintained a positive co-parenting relationship when it comes to their 4-year-old daughter, Lea.
However, the star-studded night out comes just two weeks after the duo were spotted arm-in-arm, spurring speculation of a possible reconciliation.
No matter the chatter, as a source told E! News in 2020, the two will always be a presence in each other's lives and have a "close bond."
"They come together as a family and do things when they can," the insider shared at the time. "They communicate a lot and are good friends."
"They are getting along well, and everything is very positive," the source added. "It's still a transition period, and they are trying to figure out how it's going to work going forward, but they are in a good place."