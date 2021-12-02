How Channing Tatum Subtly Celebrated Zoë Kravitz's Birthday

Watch : Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC

This is no lie: There's magic happening between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz.

In fact, Step Up actor subtly showed some love for the High Fidelity star on Dec. 1 in celebration of her 33rd birthday. After seeing Zoë's dad, Lenny Kravitz, share a sweet throwback photo of the duo on Instagram, Channing couldn't help but give it a "like." That's because the adorable father-daughter pic showed Zoë and Lenny on the beach together along with the caption, "Happy Birthday, Zoë. So many more castles to build together. I love you endlessly."

And Channing wasn't the only star to show the photo some love, Zoë's stepdad Jason Momoa commented on Lenny's Instagram post, "congratulations my braddah. beautiful day."

These sweet birthday shout-outs come amid Zoë's budding romance with Channing. The duo, who worked together on Zoë's upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island, ignited romance rumors over the summer after they were spotted getting close in New York City.