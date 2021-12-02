E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kaley Cuoco Reflects on Difficult Birthday 3 Months After Karl Cook Split

Kaley Cuoco said she wasn't feeling "totally OK" on her 36th birthday, but added that "magical pony kisses" always help to cheer her up when she's feeling blue.

Kaley Cuoco was feeling down on her birthday, but it was nothing some "magical pony kisses" couldn't fix.

The Big Bang Theory alum marked her 36th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 30, by spending a day at the stables with her horse. 

However, she got candid about the emotional struggles she's been facing lately. "Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay. Even on ur bday," Kaley wrote on her Instagram Story. She didn't give a reason for her apparent sadness on her birthday, which was her first since announcing her split from husband Karl Cook three months ago.

Kaley looked on the bright side by sharing one positive from her day, saying, "I have the greatest fam and friends there ever was."

She posted a pic of herself posing in a Ralph Lauren cap, pair of sunglasses and T-shirt, standing next to her horse: "A quick stop by the barn for some magical pony kisses always helps," Kaley added. 

The actress also revealed that she took her Flight Attendant co-star, Zosia Mamet, on a Nike shopping spree to help celebrate. "When you make @zosiamamet go Bday shopping with you," Kaley wrote, while joking, "Im a terrible influence lol."

She later thanked her friends for sending their love. "The amount of LOVE I received today was overwhelming," the actress wrote. "The messages. The gifts. The calls. The check-ins. All of it. Meant the world to me." 

It sounds like Mickey Mouse had a hand in cheering her up, too. To top it all off, Kaley was spotted celebrating both her birthday and her sister's birthday with a memorable trip to Disneyland on Dec. 1. (Briana Cuoco turned 33 on Nov. 29).

Kaley and Karl, the equestrian she was married to for three years, announced their decision to break up in September. 

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," read their joint statement, obtained by E! News. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together."

Two weeks later, Kaley took to the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards, where she was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series categories for The Flight Attendant. Season 2 is already in the works, with a new familiar face

