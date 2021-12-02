Kaley Cuoco Reflects on Difficult Birthday 3 Months After Karl Cook Split

Watch : How to Get Kaley Cuoco's Fierce Red Carpet Look

Kaley Cuoco was feeling down on her birthday, but it was nothing some "magical pony kisses" couldn't fix.

The Big Bang Theory alum marked her 36th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 30, by spending a day at the stables with her horse.

However, she got candid about the emotional struggles she's been facing lately. "Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay. Even on ur bday," Kaley wrote on her Instagram Story. She didn't give a reason for her apparent sadness on her birthday, which was her first since announcing her split from husband Karl Cook three months ago.

Kaley looked on the bright side by sharing one positive from her day, saying, "I have the greatest fam and friends there ever was."

She posted a pic of herself posing in a Ralph Lauren cap, pair of sunglasses and T-shirt, standing next to her horse: "A quick stop by the barn for some magical pony kisses always helps," Kaley added.