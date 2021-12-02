Here's Why Britney Spears' Fans Think She's Already Married to Sam Asghari

Watch : Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Spills on WEDDING

Is that the sound of wedding bells?

Just two months after announcing their engagement, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are spurring speculation that they've secretly tied the knot. As the couple head off on vacation to celebrate Britney's upcoming 40th birthday, the "Toxic" singer's fans are up in a frenzy after Sam referred to his love as his "wife."

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Sam wrote alongside photos of himself with Britney, "I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I'm inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world."

"Everyday is your birthday my queen," he added. "Happy 1st birthday to my wife."

Needless to say, Sam's caption—which also tagged Britney and included a hashtag of her Dec. 2 birthday—raised eyebrows. "wife???? Omg," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another replied, "wait did y'all get married??"