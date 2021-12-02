Colton Underwood Shares What Happened When His Family Met Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown

Watch : Colton Underwood's Alleged Texts to Cassie Randolph Revealed

Colton Underwood's romance with Jordan C. Brown is coming up roses.

The Bachelor star gushed about his relationship with the 38-year-old political strategist in a recent interview with The New York Times, sharing that he's "very happy and very in love."

It's unclear when the two started dating but the NYT writes that it's been "several months" and their families have already met.

"The easiest way for me to say it is that it was like me bringing a girl home," Colton shared. "Like, nobody batted an eye."

The couple was first spotted together when they vacationed in Hawaii in September. An eyewitness told E! News Colton and Jordan looked "very coupled up" as they held hands on the beaches in Maui.

Colton came out to his family in November 2020, an experience that he documented in the upcoming Netflix series Coming Up Colton. Then, in April, he shared that he is gay in an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.