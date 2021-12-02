E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Colton Underwood Shares What Happened When His Family Met Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood is happily dating political strategist Jordan C. Brown, who he vacationed in Hawaii with in September.

By Cydney Contreras Dec 02, 2021 2:14 AMTags
CouplesCelebritiesColton UnderwoodBachelor Nation
Watch: Colton Underwood's Alleged Texts to Cassie Randolph Revealed

Colton Underwood's romance with Jordan C. Brown is coming up roses.

The Bachelor star gushed about his relationship with the 38-year-old political strategist in a recent interview with The New York Times, sharing that he's "very happy and very in love." 

It's unclear when the two started dating but the NYT writes that it's been "several months" and their families have already met. 

"The easiest way for me to say it is that it was like me bringing a girl home," Colton shared. "Like, nobody batted an eye."

The couple was first spotted together when they vacationed in Hawaii in September. An eyewitness told E! News Colton and Jordan looked "very coupled up" as they held hands on the beaches in Maui.

Colton came out to his family in November 2020, an experience that he documented in the upcoming Netflix series Coming Up Colton. Then, in April, he shared that he is gay in an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.

photos
Bachelor Nation Celebrates Colton Underwood

The 29-year-old star told Us Weekly that he "didn't know what was really next" in his life after coming out but noted, "The friends that I have, the support group that I have has been so helpful and impactful."

Sarah Morris/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

He added that he intentionally chose to keep his dating life away from the Netflix cameras for the sake of privacy. 

"Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy," Colton explained. "I just think right now I'm really sort of protecting and guarding what I have."

Colton's relationship with Bachelor Nation's Cassie Randolph came to an amicable end in June 2020. However, she filed for a restraining order against Colton in September, alleging he stalked and harassed her from June to August.

She dropped the restraining order in November and Colton publicly apologized, stating, "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith."

Coming Out Colton premieres on Netflix, Friday, Dec. 3.

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi Pics of Her Leaving Public Bathroom

2

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

3

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

4

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

5

Every Celeb Who Got in Formation for Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign

Latest News

Update!

Sharon Osbourne Fires Back at “Bottom Feeder" for "Fat Shaming" Kelly

Kaley Cuoco Reflects on Difficult Birthday Following Karl Cook Split

Here's Why Britney Spears' Fans Think She's Already Married

What Happened When Colton Underwood's Family Met His Boyfriend

Tyra Banks and ANTM Allegedly Paid Contestants $40 a Day

Cobie Smulders Is Reporting for Duty in Secret Invasion

All the Biggest Revelations From Netflix's Coming Out Colton