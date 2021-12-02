Let's Talk for a Bit About the Year Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan Have Had

Watch : Britney Spears Thanks Fans: "You Guys Saved My Life"

What a difference a decade and a seismic shift in perspective make.

When you think about the mid-'00s Hollywood party scene, should you choose to go down that vodka-Red Bull-scented rabbit hole, you may have glimmers in your head of Paris Hilton dancing on a table. Or newly single Britney Spears getting out of a car. Or Lindsay Lohan hunkered down in the back of a car.

Or all three in a car together (though not by choice, according to Paris).

That trio at the height of their attention-grabbing ways is a snapshot of a very particular moment in time, one that burned fast and bright and then imploded in a haze of merciless paparazzi, blog headlines and legal consequences. And while society fell short of pillorying these examples of excess in the town square, the fascination with their lavish, devil-may-care ways combined with the equally insatiable appetite for their downfall was indicative of a culture that only recently has taken the lumps it deserved.