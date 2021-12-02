Tyra Banks Is Accused of Reportedly Paying America's Next Top Model Contestants $40 a Day

Tyra Banks has found herself in hot water once again over America's Next Top Model.

This time, the former judge and executive producer of the long-running competition series has come under fire for reportedly paying contestants $40 a day.

On Monday, Nov. 29, Sarah Hartshorne, who competed on the show during 2007's cycle nine, alleged on Twitter that she and the other contestants were given "$40 a day, no residuals, and we had to pay for food."

The allegation first erupted on the social media platform after a Twitter user discussed the models' paychecks in a now-viral post.

"The fact that girls on ANTM were getting paid $40 an episode and Tyra and them judges were making BANK, is kinda sick," the user wrote, to which Sarah responded, "$40 an episode and we had to pay for food."

Many reacted to the claims, with one Twitter user commenting, "Tyra banks was sending them girls home with their hair cut off on #antm and only making $40 a episode."