Cobie Smulders Is Reporting for Duty in Marvel's Secret Invasion Series

Alright Marvel fans, your first holiday gift of the season has arrived: Maria Hill is back.

Our wishes have officially been granted! On Dec. 1, Deadline announced that Cobie Smulders will be reuniting with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, as she reprises her role as Hill on Marvel's upcoming mini-series, Secret Invasion. This news follows Smulders portrayal of Hill in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Far From Home and every Avengers film.

The crossover comic event also features Skrull Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn, who viewers first met in Captain Marvel. "The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years," according to the streamer's description of the show.

The celebrity-filed adventure drama, set to premiere in 2022, also stars Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Killian Scott.