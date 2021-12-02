Cobie Smulders Is Reporting for Duty in Marvel's Secret Invasion Series

Alright Marvel fans, your first holiday gift of the season has arrived: Maria Hill is back.
Our wishes have officially been granted! On Dec. 1, Deadline announced that Cobie Smulders will be reuniting with Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, as she reprises her role as Hill on Marvel's upcoming mini-series, Secret Invasion. This news follows Smulders portrayal of Hill in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Far From Home and every Avengers film.
The crossover comic event also features Skrull Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn, who viewers first met in Captain Marvel. "The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years," according to the streamer's description of the show.
The celebrity-filed adventure drama, set to premiere in 2022, also stars Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Killian Scott.
Colman, Clare and Cobie? Save us a seat
in the theater on the couch!
Smulders is clearly excited to suit up again, as on Dec. 1 she took to Instagram and wrote, "Let's get after it @samuelljackson."
Secret Invasion is one of the many new projects and future series that Marvel Studios announced on Disney+ Day on Nov. 12, along with Echo, Ironheart,
Agatha, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, X-MEN ‘97, season two of What If…?, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, I Am Groot and Marvel Zombies.
Though a release date is not yet set, that hasn't stopped us from getting excited about seeing Nick Fury and Skrull Talos back together on our small screens. Until then, you can count on us re-watching Captain Marvel on repeat.
Secret Invasion premieres in 2022 on Disney+.