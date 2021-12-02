Why Lady Gaga Isn't a Fan of Her Work on The Sopranos

Watch : All of Lady Gaga's Most STUNNING "House of Gucci" Press Looks

Lady Gaga may've been born to be a star, but the powerhouse performer has revealed a surprising stance on one of her earliest roles.

For an interview with Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, the House of Gucci actress reflected on her background role for a season three episode of The Sopranos, and admitted that her performance as "Girl at Swimming Pool #2" wasn't her best work.

"When I look back on that scene, I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene," she shared. "I didn't know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh.... I see it and I go, 'Oh, that's not a real laugh!'"

Gaga has come a long way since sitting in the background of the HBO drama. In 2016, the hit maker nabbed a Golden Globe for her work in American Horror Story: Hotel. She later proved herself to be a big screen star by taking on the leading role in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born—which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and an Oscar win for Best Original Song.