Why Lady Gaga Isn't a Fan of Her Work on The Sopranos

Lady Gaga may've been born to be a star, but the powerhouse performer has revealed a surprising stance on one of her earliest roles.
For an interview with Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, the House of Gucci actress reflected on her background role for a season three episode of The Sopranos, and admitted that her performance as "Girl at Swimming Pool #2" wasn't her best work.
"When I look back on that scene, I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene," she shared. "I didn't know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh.... I see it and I go, 'Oh, that's not a real laugh!'"
Gaga has come a long way since sitting in the background of the HBO drama. In 2016, the hit maker nabbed a Golden Globe for her work in American Horror Story: Hotel. She later proved herself to be a big screen star by taking on the leading role in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born—which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and an Oscar win for Best Original Song.
So it's understandable that Gaga went on to defend her craft on the Awardist, noting that she's "grown a lot as an actor."
"I see a very non-specific actor [on The Sopranos]," she added. "And now I see myself as someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it, and that requires a lot of work ahead of time."
Of course, Gaga isn't the only performer who got their start on The Sopranos, as several other big name celebrities had guest roles on the James Gandolfini-led series. We're talking Marvel stars, Broadway legends and so much more.
