E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Shawn Mendes Drops Breakup Song "It'll Be Okay" After Camila Cabello Split

On the heels of his breakup from ex Camila Cabello, singer Shawn Mendes dropped a slow, heart-rending ballad that promises everything will be alright after all.

By Kisha Forde Dec 02, 2021 12:08 AMTags
MusicBreakupsCouplesCelebritiesCamila CabelloShawn Mendes
Watch: Why Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes REALLY Broke Up

After embracing a summer of love, Shawn Mendes is ushering in a more somber season.
 
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the 23-year-old singer dropped his latest single, "It'll Be Okay," and let's just say we just may not be after hearing this one. The slow ballad comes just two weeks after he and Camila Cabello, 24, announced their split after more than two years together.
 
Shawn's latest single—which fans are already speculating is about the couple's recent separation—included the lyrics: "Are we gonna make it?/ Is this gonna hurt?" and "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide/ It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise."

He sings going into the chorus, "We don't have to stay/ I will love you either way / It'll be OK." 
 
Ahead of the song's release, Shawn sent his followers into a tailspin when he shared a 12-second snippet of the melody to Instagram on Nov. 30. "I know this is gonna hurt so bad," one fan wrote. While another added, "HEARTBREAK ERA."

photos
Thank U, Next: 20 of the Best Breakup Songs Ever

It was just a few weeks ago that both Shawn and Camila released a joint statement announcing their breakup. At the time, the former couple assured fans that although they've gone their separate ways romantically, they will "continue to be best friends."

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi Pics of Her Leaving Public Bathroom

2

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

3

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship," the statement, shared to their respective Instagram Stories, read on Nov. 17. "But our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."
 
"We so appreciate your support from the beginning," the message concluded, "and moving forward."

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

As for what led to their split, a source close to the Cinderella star previously told E! News that although Shawn "initiated the conversation," Camila agreed that it was for the best.
 
Noting that it wasn't a "bad breakup at all," the insider explained that the romance between the two simply died down. "The relationship was getting stale and complacent," the source said. "And they decided they are better off being friends."

Nonetheless, you may want to grab your tissues before you listen to Shawn's song.

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Calls Out Paparazzi Pics of Her Leaving Public Bathroom

2

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

3
Update!

Clarence Avant's Wife Jacqueline Shot, Killed During Home Invasion

4

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

5

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

Latest News

Shawn Mendes Drops Breakup Song After Camila Cabello Split

Alec Baldwin Says He "Didn't Pull the Trigger" on Rust Set

Update!

Clarence Avant's Wife Jacqueline Shot, Killed During Home Invasion

Jen Shah Claims New Documentary Stops Her From Getting a Fair Trial

Only Murders in the Building Casts a Supermodel for Season 2

Exclusive

This Queen of the Universe Sneak Peek Will Please Miley Cyrus

Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Third Anniversary Celebration