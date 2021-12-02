Shawn Mendes Drops Breakup Song "It'll Be Okay" After Camila Cabello Split

After embracing a summer of love, Shawn Mendes is ushering in a more somber season.
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the 23-year-old singer dropped his latest single, "It'll Be Okay," and let's just say we just may not be after hearing this one. The slow ballad comes just two weeks after he and Camila Cabello, 24, announced their split after more than two years together.
Shawn's latest single—which fans are already speculating is about the couple's recent separation—included the lyrics: "Are we gonna make it?/ Is this gonna hurt?" and "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide/ It's making me sick but we'll heal and the sun will rise."
He sings going into the chorus, "We don't have to stay/ I will love you either way / It'll be OK."
Ahead of the song's release, Shawn sent his followers into a tailspin when he shared a 12-second snippet of the melody to Instagram on Nov. 30. "I know this is gonna hurt so bad," one fan wrote. While another added, "HEARTBREAK ERA."
It was just a few weeks ago that both Shawn and Camila released a joint statement announcing their breakup. At the time, the former couple assured fans that although they've gone their separate ways romantically, they will "continue to be best friends."
"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship," the statement, shared to their respective Instagram Stories, read on Nov. 17. "But our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."
"We so appreciate your support from the beginning," the message concluded, "and moving forward."
As for what led to their split, a source close to the Cinderella star previously told E! News that although Shawn "initiated the conversation," Camila agreed that it was for the best.
Noting that it wasn't a "bad breakup at all," the insider explained that the romance between the two simply died down. "The relationship was getting stale and complacent," the source said. "And they decided they are better off being friends."
Nonetheless, you may want to grab your tissues before you listen to Shawn's song.