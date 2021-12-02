Cassie Randolph's Lilias Active Collection Will Help You Power Through Your Holiday Workout Slump

We interviewed Cassie because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Cassie's own collection. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Cassie Randolph is giving us a reason to get excited about staying active this holiday season!
Today, the Bachelor star teamed up with celeb-loved Lilias Active to create an eight-piece collection filled with everything you need to look and feel your best self whether you're at the gym or running around town doing your holiday shopping. From cozy hoodies and sweatpants to flattering leggings and supportive sports bras, the aesthetically-pleasing collection includes versatile styles that you're bound to wear on repeat!
Ahead of the collection's launch, E! caught up with Cassie to get the deets on this sure to sell-out collection as well as her favorite tips for staying motivated throughout the holiday season!
E!: How did your collaboration with Lilias come to be?
CR: I have always loved Lilias Active. Their pieces are such great quality, fit so well, and I basically live in them! I workout in them, run errands, lounge around the house..I have pretty much every piece of theirs in my closet. So it all happened very naturally!
E!: Where did you find inspiration for the colors and silhouettes featured in the collection?
CR: I definitely pulled from what I am naturally already drawn to! I am a big fan of classic, clean, simple pieces with little punches of fun. That's why the pieces have very simple logos and styles, but a pop of color thrown into the clothing line.
I also wanted to make sure that everything in the clothing line could be mixed and matched, because I think it's always fun to have options and create your own look. Each piece is amazing quality, which was also very important to me, and can be worn lounging around comfy, or paired with an outfit to go out in. I also wanted to make sure that the pieces appealed to a lot of different styles and people, so I really hope everyone loves them!
Lilias Active x Cassie Randolph Seamless Sports Bra
Keep your girls supported in style while you're conquering your workout! The beautiful grey hue is a must for the winter months.
Lilias Active x Cassie Randolph Seamless Leggings
If you want to look snatched during your next fitness class or while you're running errands, look no further than these flattering leggings that will accentuate your curves.
E!: What is your favorite way to break a sweat?
CR: I love surfing, going on beach walks and runs, doing yoga, bike riding…anything fun that keeps me active! It doesn't have to be anything super crazy intense, as long as you enjoy it!
Lilias Active x Cassie Randolph Sweat Shorts
We love a good shorts and hoodie moment! These comfy bottoms are perfect for winter days spent inside.
Lilias Active x Cassie Randolph Hoodie
Stay warm and cute when you're running around trying to get your holiday shopping done or rep this hoodie when you're lounging around the house after your workout. You can also score this hoodie in two other bold hues!
E!: What advice do you have for people who struggle to stay motivated in terms of health and fitness during the holidays?
CR: If you struggle to stay active or stay motivated to workout, find a different workout or activity! Do something that you enjoy that gets you moving, and switch it up. Explore a new place on a hike, get some roller blades, go on a long walk, dance, anything that keeps you moving. It doesn't have to be a typical "workout."
Lilias Active x Cassie Randolph Sweatpants
You can never have too many sweatpants, and that's just a fact. We love how you can mix and match the tops in the collection with these cozy bottoms.
Lilias Active x Cassie Randolph Seamless Crop Tank
Whether you wear this flattering tank to work out or post-sweat sesh with some sweatpants, you'll look so chic!
E!: What is your best piece of gift-giving advice?
CR: I personally am not the best gift giver! I struggle during the holidays to be creative in this way- but I'd say to just make in meaningful, and never has that ever lead to someone being disappointed!
Lilias Active x Cassie Randolph Cap
Top off your look with this chic cap! Also available in white, this hat will keep hair out of your way when you're breaking a sweat.
Lilias Active x Cassie Randolph Socks
Upgrade your sock game and don't bother hiding them. Wear them over your leggings for an extra sporty look!
