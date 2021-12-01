Alec Baldwin Says He "Didn't Pull the Trigger" During Rust Movie Shooting

Alec Baldwin is sharing his recollections from the day that Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the New Mexico set.
The 30 Rock actor sat down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos to discuss the fatal accident in a new interview airing on ABC Thursday, Dec. 2.
In a preview of their discussion, Baldwin is shown saying that he "didn't pull the trigger" on the firearm prop that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on Oct. 21. Baldwin stated, "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger."
The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release on the day of the incident that the two crew members "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin."
According to Stephanopoulos, "it wasn't in the script for the trigger to be pulled."
"I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never," Baldwin said, adding that a bullet "wasn't even supposed to be on the property" where they were filming in New Mexico.
When Stephanopoulos questioned how a "live bullet" was placed in the gun, Baldwin replied, "I have no idea" what happened.
Throughout the interview Baldwin became emotional as he talked about the accident, saying, "I think back and I think of what could I have done?"
"She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with [her] and liked by everyone who worked with [her], and admired," he said. "I mean, even now I find it hard to believe that [she's gone]. It doesn't seem real to me."
The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office told E! News they have no comment on Baldwin's recent interview. E! News has also reached out to the Rust production for comment.
Investigators are currently looking into what took place at Bonanza Creek Ranch, in Santa Fe County, with a judge recently signing off on another search warrant on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The full interview airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.