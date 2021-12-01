Alec Baldwin Says He "Didn't Pull the Trigger" During Rust Movie Shooting

Watch : Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins' Father Doesn't Blame Alec

Alec Baldwin is sharing his recollections from the day that Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the New Mexico set.

The 30 Rock actor sat down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos to discuss the fatal accident in a new interview airing on ABC Thursday, Dec. 2.

In a preview of their discussion, Baldwin is shown saying that he "didn't pull the trigger" on the firearm prop that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on Oct. 21. Baldwin stated, "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger."

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release on the day of the incident that the two crew members "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin."

According to Stephanopoulos, "it wasn't in the script for the trigger to be pulled."

"I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never," Baldwin said, adding that a bullet "wasn't even supposed to be on the property" where they were filming in New Mexico.

When Stephanopoulos questioned how a "live bullet" was placed in the gun, Baldwin replied, "I have no idea" what happened.