Kim Kardashian's Epic Fashion Evolution: See Her Style Transformation From 2006 to Today

Watch : Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Her Forever "Inspiration"

We love a transformation queen!

There's almost something magical that happens when an already stylish star becomes even more fashion forward. Keeping up with Kim Kardashian's fashion is no easy feat, but witnessing the reality superstar's style evolution is just as riveting as one would imagine. In fact, her countless iconic looks over the past two decades have earned her the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Whether she's rocking fancy florals, experimenting with edgy silhouettes or strutting her stuff in Balenciaga's must-haves of the season, the SKIMS mogul and mother of four is not only on the pulse of fashion's future, she's moving the dial.

A fashion icon in our midst, Kim has consistently stepped up her style game year after year, giving us major wow-factor surprises on the red carpet every time she steps out. From early fashion fits to monumental Met Gala moments, see Kim's style evolution over the years below.