Only Murders in the Building Finds a Supermodel Star for Season 2

Just when we thought Only Murders in the Building couldn't get more A-list, the Hulu Original goes and casts a supermodel for season two.
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, it was announced that Cara Delevingne will be joining Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short for the new season of Only Murders in the Building. Unlike Sting, who played a satirical version of himself in the first season of the Hulu hit, the model turned actress is set to play a new character named Alice.
Per Hulu's character description, Alice is a posh person with inside knowledge about the art world. Oh, and she'll be a central figure in the new season's mystery.
For those who need a refresher, season one concluded with the true-crime trio solving the mystery of who killed Tim Kono, only to be accused of murdering a different Arconia resident. We'll have to wait and see how Delevingne's character fits into this mess.
The British model, who also stars opposite Orlando Bloom in Prime Video's Carnival Row, is elated about her new gig. On Dec. 1, she posted the announcement to her Instagram Stories, writing, "So excited."
Delevingne is just the latest big name to join the star-studded series. In addition to Gomez, Short and Martin, season one's ensemble cast included Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan, Tina Fey and more. Only Murders in the Building is now officially Hulu's most-watched original comedy, but there was a time when co-creator John Hoffman wasn't entirely certain they'd be able to book major celebrities for the show.
"We all felt, 'Well good luck to us on that,'" Hoffman exclusively told E! News in September about trying to get Sting. "But it was born out of the idea [that] in these kinds of buildings in New York, that can happen. You'll be seeing someone famous because this is their home when they're in New York."
The vision became a reality thanks to casting director Bernard "Bernie" Telsey, who had worked with Sting on his Broadway show, The Last Ship. The OMITB team got on a Zoom call with the "Roxanne" artist, who "could not have been more thrilled and excited to jump in," said Hoffman.
Now it's Delevingne's turn!
For any and all updates on season two of Only Murders in the Building, click here.