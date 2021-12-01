Only Murders in the Building Finds a Supermodel Star for Season 2

Watch : "Only Murders In The Building" Season Finale Exclusive

Just when we thought Only Murders in the Building couldn't get more A-list, the Hulu Original goes and casts a supermodel for season two.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, it was announced that Cara Delevingne will be joining Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short for the new season of Only Murders in the Building. Unlike Sting, who played a satirical version of himself in the first season of the Hulu hit, the model turned actress is set to play a new character named Alice.

Per Hulu's character description, Alice is a posh person with inside knowledge about the art world. Oh, and she'll be a central figure in the new season's mystery.

For those who need a refresher, season one concluded with the true-crime trio solving the mystery of who killed Tim Kono, only to be accused of murdering a different Arconia resident. We'll have to wait and see how Delevingne's character fits into this mess.

The British model, who also stars opposite Orlando Bloom in Prime Video's Carnival Row, is elated about her new gig. On Dec. 1, she posted the announcement to her Instagram Stories, writing, "So excited."