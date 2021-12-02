Lindsay Peoples Wagner Thought Becoming Editor-in-Chief Was Impossible—Before She Did It Twice

Watch : Lindsay Peoples Wagner Answers Your Burning Questions

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

If a dream has ever seemed too far out of reach, take a walk in Lindsay Peoples Wagner's heels.

Among her many impressive titles, the 31-year-old Milwaukee-area native has been named Editor-in-Chief twice, first at Teen Vogue, then at New York magazine's The Cut—a reality she didn't foresee as a girl growing up almost 1,000 miles away from New York City. "I honestly didn't think it was possible, so it wasn't a thought that crossed my mind," she told E! News. "But I definitely really loved fashion. I always had pictures up on my wall and I would sit and read magazines for hours and I would make my mom take me to—there was an Ebony Fashion Fair show that they used to do that would tour around the country, and that was the closest fashion show that I could go to in Wisconsin."

Still, the dream seemed figuratively and literally out of reach. "It felt very far, both in just, I think, how elitist the industry is, but also just far in actual practical terminology of how I would actually get to work in fashion because I didn't grow up around anyone who did anything remotely creative."

While she was hardly closer to America's fashion mecca at Buena Vista University in nearby Iowa, the small school would be the setting for the journalism student's grand leap. "It was actually a great decision," she said, "because two of my professors actually were able to spend a lot of time with me and talking about how do you Venn diagram mix all the things that you really like to do? What kind of job is that? How do you get there?"